New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday deferred its judgment in the Geetika Sharma suicide case in which former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and Aruna Chadha are accused.

The court is now scheduled to deliver its judgment on July 25.

Kanda is the president of the Haryana Lokhit Party and the MLA from Sirsa.

Sharma, an air hostess, had died by suicide in 2012. Geetika Sharma worked in Gopal Kanda's aviation company and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note. In her suicide note, Sharma had alleged that she was taking her own life because of harassment she faced from Kanda and his employee Chadha.

Kanda was arrested soon after Sharma’s death, for allegedly abetting the suicide. At first, he was also charged with raping Sharma, but this charge was dropped in 2014 when he was released on bail.

The Court has examined a number of witnesses, including the investigative officer, employees of Kanda's office and his close aides. (ANI)

