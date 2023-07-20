New Delhi, July 20: A seven-year-old girl allegedly died Wednesday after her throat was slit by (glass-coated kite string) stray 'Chinese manjha,' police said on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, the deceased was a Delhi's Paschim Vihar West resident. Officials said they received the information from Sri Balaji Action Hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Man Riding Two-Wheeler Suffers Deep Cut on Throat With Chinese Manjha in Pilibhit.

The incident took place near Guru Harkishan Nagar area of Delhi's Paschim Vihar when the victim was on a motorcycle with her sister and parents. The police said the girl was seated in front of her father, who was driving the motorcycle when the accident occurred. Delhi: Chinese Manjha Slits 30-Year-Old Biker's Throat in National Capital.

She was rushed to a hospital by her parents but was declared brought dead.

A case under section 304 A IPC (causing death due to negligence) has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

