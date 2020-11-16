Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit out at party leader Kapil Sibal over his remarks in the wake of results of Bihar polls and by-polls in several states and said the former union minister should not have mentioned party's "internal issue in media" and that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

Gehlot made a series of tweets following Sibal's interview to a national daily in which he talked about the results in Bihar assembly polls and in bye-elections on several seats across 11 states in which Congress could not put up a good show.

Sibal said people of the country in Bihar and where by-polls were held do not consider the Congress to be "an effective alternative".

Countering Sibal, Gehlot said Congress has seen various crisis including in 1969, 1977, 1989 and in 1996 and came out stronger.

"There was no need for Kapil Sibal to mentioned our internal issue in media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country. Congress has seen various crises including 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in the 1996 - but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership," he said.

Gehlot said the party has improved with every crisis and formed UPA government under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

"We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too," he said.

Gehlot said there are various reasons for electoral loses, but each time rank and file of the Congress Party "has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crisis".

"Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development," he said.

Sibal, who is among 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping changes in the party, also said in the interview that reluctance to address issues was because the Congress Working Committee was "a nominated body". (ANI)

