The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update for the Indian users. This update is a hot-fix update rolled out to fix issues created by the previous update. This hot-fix OS update brings some improvements like optimised call stability, improves system power consumption performance, and fixes other issues. During rollout, the company also announced that update will soon be available on the European and North American customers. Just 10 days ago, OnePlus 8T users had received an OxygenOS update with almost the same change log. OnePlus 8T Camera Review: Affordable OnePlus 8 Pro?

Currently, the company is rolling out the update to the Indian OnePlus 8T users in a phased manner. We can expect a broader roll out in the coming days. According to the OnePlus community forum, the hot-fix update is available with version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA, as announced on the OnePlus community forum. On the other hand, the update coming for Europe and American users will be available as version 11.0.4.5.KB05BA and version 11.0.4.5.KB05AA, respectively.

As per the changelog, system updates for the OnePlus 8T includes improved mis-touch prevention for improved gaming experience. The update also brings enhanced user experience which is now optimised with Alert Slider by adding toast messages while switching on any three modes. The update has also addressed the issue of the status bar hovering on the screen in landscape mode. It has also addressed the issue of NFC not turning on under certain conditions.

Talking about camera enhancements, the update brings specific updates for the OnePlus 8T camera. It includes optimised imaging effect for better shooting experience. The phone maker has also worked to improve camera stability. Additionally, mobile network connection problem faced by the users has been optimised. Users facing network interruption while playing games also has been fixed.

Here's how you can update your OnePlus 8T smartphone:

1. First, go to Settings and now tap on System. Then tap on System Updates.

2. If received, you will see an update on your smartphone, and you need to download the same.

3. After downloading, you will require to install it and reboot your device.

4. After rebooting, the update will be successfully installed on your phone.

It is important to note that it might take a few days for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update to arrive on your OnePlus 8T phone. You'll receive an notification for an update. If you haven't received a notification so far, you can check it manually.

