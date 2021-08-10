Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday unveiled digital monographs of freedom fighters and said they will play an important role in inspiring the youth.

He also launched an e-library web application on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas at a virtual programme.

Speaking at the programme, Gehlot said the digital monographs will play an important role in inspiring the youth. Now, memories of freedom fighters can be passed on easily.

"It is the duty of all of us to pass the biography and struggle of our great men to the generations to come," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Those who do not know history cannot make history themselves. History can be made by those who take inspiration from the history of the country and move forward, Gehlot said.

The monographs have been prepared by the Rajasthan Hindi Granth Academy.

Higher Education Minister and Rajasthan Hindi Granth Academy president Bhanwar Singh Bhati said 61 monographs were published 15 years ago and they have been digitised now. They can be downloaded on mobile phones.

