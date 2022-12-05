Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Police on Monday released a sketch of a man accused of abducting, raping and killing a six-year-old girl here.

The child had gone missing while playing outside her house. Her body was recovered 30 metres from the house, police said.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Dhaka.

Post-mortem confirmed that the child was raped before being killed. Following this, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said.

After gathering inputs from the neighbours and monitoring CCTV footage installed in the area, a sketch of the accused has been released, police said, adding six teams are on the hunt for the accused.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Win, Congress a Distant Second, Predict Surveys.

Police have so far interrogated more than 36 suspects. Some more people bearing resemblances to the sketch have also been detained for questioning, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)