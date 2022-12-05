Mumbai, December 5: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. As per various exit polls, BJP is emerging as the single-largest party with the AAP and Congress no where close. The BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat for the past 27 years is all set for a historic seventh consecutive mandate in the coastal state.

According to the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll, the BJP is set to win about 128 to 140 seats in the 182-member Assembly. On the other hand, the AAP is likely to emerge as the third party with 3 and 11 seats, while the Congress seems to win anywhere between 31 and 43 seats. The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll also states that BJP's vote share is also likely to improve when compared to the 2017 assembly elections. ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Results 2022 of Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Mandate, AAP on Third Spot.

Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll Results 2022 predicted 128 to 148 seats for BJP in Gujarat while it has forecasted 30 to 42 seats for Congress and 2 to 10 seats for the new entrant AAP. While the BJP is likely to win the Gujarat Assembly Elections, it is to be seen whether AAP managed to make in roads into the coastal state or no.

Watch Exit Poll Results for Gujarat Elections Predict BJP’s 7th Consecutive Win:

Meanwhile, the Aaj Tak India Today-Axis My India exit poll results gives a clear mandate to BJP as the saffron party is likely to retain power in the state. Similarly, TV9 Gujarati exit poll results has given the BJP a upper hand in Gujarat Assembly Elections.

As per TV9 Gujarati exit poll results, the BJP will win 125 to 130 seats while the Congress is emerging as the second largest party with 40 to 50 seats. The AAP, which is all set to win MCD Elections is projected to win 3 to 5 seats. Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Projected to Secure Massive Victory in Gujarat, Congress and AAP Far Behind.

According to the Times Now-ETG exit poll results, BJP is likely to retain Gujarat and continue to rule the state with thumping victory in the assembly elections. As per the exit poll results, BJP is likely to win about 135-145 seats with the Congress far behind bagging 24-34 seats. The Times Now-ETG exit poll results says that AAP will only manage to win 6 to 16 seats in the coastal state.

