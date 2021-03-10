Amethi (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Guwaganj village on Tuesday night, they said.

The body of the class 7 student has been sent for post-mortem, Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Sundar said.

Police are probing the matter, the SHO said.

