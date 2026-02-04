In a distressing incident that has sparked a national conversation on digital safety, three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a high-rise building in Ghaziabad early Wednesday morning. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has voiced his deep concern after three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide in Ghaziabad, highlighting the "hidden dangers" of digital dependency among youth. ‘Papa, Korea Is Our Life, You Cannot Separate Us’: Ghaziabad Shock as 3 Minor Sisters Allegedly Die by Suicide, Father Alleges Online ‘Korean Love Game’ Trap (Watch Video).

Taking to his Instagram story, Sonu Sood wrote, "Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction. I've raised my voice before and I'll say it again. Social media and the online gaming industry must be restricted for children under 16, except for education."

The actor further added that childhood needs "guidance" and not "algorithms". "This isn't about blame. Care, not constant screens. This isn't about blame. It's about protection, before its too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. Its time to act," the actor added

The Incident

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Bharat City housing complex in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. Three sisters identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), allegedly jumped from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment at approximately 2:15 AM.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the sisters were discovered by security guards and residents after a loud noise was heard. They were rushed to a hospital in Loni but were declared dead on arrival.

Investigation into 'Korean Culture' Obsession

Preliminary investigations suggest the sisters were "highly addicted" to online content, specifically centred around Korean pop culture and a task-based "romantic" gaming application.

The girls' father, Chetan Kumar, told investigators that his daughters had become increasingly obsessed, frequently skipping school and spending most of their time on mobile phones. Police recovered a diary from the scene containing several notes and a "crying caricature."

Parental Conflict Over Mobile Usage

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nimish Patil, stated that the girls' addiction had been a point of contention within the household. Recently, the family had attempted to restrict their access to mobile phones to curb the obsession. What Is Korean Love Game? 3 Minor Sisters Die by Suicide in Ghaziabad Over Alleged Gaming Addiction.

Authorities believe the distress caused by the loss of access to their digital world, combined with the psychological influence of the content they were consuming, may have led them to take the extreme step.

