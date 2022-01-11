Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) An unidentified girl was found in Alwar district on Tuesday night in distressed state, police here said.

The girl appeared to be a minor and was possibly raped, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

“The girl is not mentally stable and she is admitted to ICU. She was found near Tijara Fatak and it is suspected that she was raped,” SP Alwar Tejaswani Gautam told PTI.

She said efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: R-Day Celebrations to Take Place With Stricter Curbs, Further Reduction in Number of Visitors Likely, Says Official.

The SP and other senior officers are at the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)