India News | 'Glaring Similarities with Babri Masjid Judgement': Owaisi on MP HC Order Regarding Bhojshala

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed strong dissent over the Madhya Pradesh's Indore High Court's order regarding the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.

Taking to X, the MP drew parallels between the current legal proceedings and the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

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"We hope the Supreme Court will set this right and overturn this order. Glaring similarities with the Babri Masjid judgment," Owaisi wrote on X.

Addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad MP stated that the court failed to take into account the Places of Worship Act, which prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

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"We consider this judgment erroneous because the Court ignored the 1935 Dhar State Gazette, 1985 Waqf registration, and also ignored the Place of Worship Act," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief further contended that the court did not consider the ongoing legal complexities surrounding the ownership of the site. "The Court also ignored the ongoing civil dispute case of the title," he added.

His remarks came after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

Addressing media personnel after the court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic," noting that the court has partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) order dated April 7, 2003.

"The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

"Regarding our demand for the repatriation of the idol currently housed in a London museum, the Court has directed the government to consider this request; the Court also noted that the Muslim side is free to present its views before the government as well. Additionally, the Court has asked the government to consider allocating alternative land to the Muslim side," he said.

In an effort to provide a resolution for the other party, Jain said that the court has suggested the allocation of alternate land for the Muslim side.

"The Court has granted us the right to perform worship rituals and has directed the government to oversee the management of the site. The ASI's previous order, which granted the right to offer Namaz (prayers), has been completely set aside; henceforth, only Hindu worship shall take place there," he added. (ANI)

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