Panaji, Jan 5 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 80 and reached 51,415 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased by one to touch 744, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered rose to 49,811 after 70 people were discharged during the day, he added.

Goa now has 860 active cases, he said.

With 2,022 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,06,810.

