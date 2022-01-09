Panaji (Goa) [India], January 9 (ANI): As many as 1,722 polling stations will there in Goa Assembly polls slated to be held on February 14, said the state Chief Election Officer on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Electoral Officer, Kunal said, "Goa is going to vote in the second phase. The date of notification is going to be January 21 and the voting is on February 14. With the announcement of the polling schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. Our teams have started removing political hoardings, posters and banners."

"From the 2017 general elections, 80 polling stations have been added in Goa. So today we have 1,722 polling stations. This has resulted in the average voter size per polling station to 672. We have done it keeping in mind the very high voting percentage in Goa and reducing crowd in view of the COVID situation," he added.

Kunal further informed that a campaign to verify fake and mischievous content on social media has also been launched. He said strict action will be taken against the perpetrators adding that concerned platforms will also be told to bring down the content.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration. (ANI)

