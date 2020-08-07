Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) The Goa BJP has inducted the son of Congress MLA Ravi Naik, whom it had earlier allegedly linked with drug peddlers, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

The BJP on Thursday inducted Roy Naik, the son of Ponda MLA and former state home minister Ravi Naik, into the party in the presence of state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Incidentally, Roy was named in a House Committee report submitted in 2013 by a panel headed by then tourism minister Francisco Mickky Pacheco, which had investigated the links between politicians, drug peddlers and policemen.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, during his stint as leader of opposition in 2010, had demanded a CBI inquiry into Roy's links with drug peddlers.

Tanavade on Thursday denied that his party had ever alleged that Roy was involved in drug peddling.

"Show me one instance where we had said that it was Roy Ravi Naik. We had said Roy Naik, it can be any Roy Naik," he said during a press conference to announce the induction.

The opposition parties have, however, reacted strongly to Tanavade's statement.

Taking to Twitter, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said, "The pandemic has resulted in a cleaner environment. Bright future of @INCGoa clearly visible. Insecurity is rife in @BJP4Goa. As @goacm @DrPramodPSawant was confused between Corona and Covid, @ShetSadanand muddled between Roy Naik and Roy Ravi Naik. Goans will explain in 2022."

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party vice-president Durgadas Kamat said while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was confused between coronavirus and COVID-19, BJP state unit president was confused between Roy Naik and Roy Ravi Naik.

