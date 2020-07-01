Panaji, July 1: A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital. India Reports 507 Deaths, 18,653 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 5.8 Lakh Cases.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)