Mumbai, July 1: India reported 507 deaths and 18,653 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 5,85,493 on Wednesday. These numbers also include 2,20,114 active cases and people who have recovered from COVID-19 jumped to 3,47,979. The death toll, on the other hand, due to coronavirus is 17,400, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with the highest number of cases in the country. The state has a total of 174761 coronavirus cases and 7,855 people have so far died in the state. Tamil Nadu is second with a total of 90167 cases and 1,201 deaths. PM Narendra Modi Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana Till November 30, Asks People to be More Careful During Unlock 2.
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|50
|0
|97
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7897
|6511
|187
|14595
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|62
|1
|191
|4
|Assam
|2568
|5647
|12
|8227
|5
|Bihar
|2289
|7687
|67
|10043
|6
|Chandigarh
|70
|364
|6
|440
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|597
|2250
|13
|2860
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|131
|82
|0
|213
|9
|Delhi
|26270
|58348
|2742
|87360
|10
|Goa
|716
|596
|3
|1315
|11
|Gujarat
|7049
|23662
|1846
|32557
|12
|Haryana
|4340
|9972
|236
|14548
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|363
|580
|10
|953
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2674
|4722
|101
|7497
|15
|Jharkhand
|591
|1884
|15
|2490
|16
|Karnataka
|7078
|7918
|246
|15242
|17
|Kerala
|2112
|2306
|24
|4442
|18
|Ladakh
|324
|648
|1
|973
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2626
|10395
|572
|13593
|20
|Maharashtra
|75995
|90911
|7855
|174761
|21
|Manipur
|681
|553
|0
|1234
|22
|Meghalaya
|9
|42
|1
|52
|23
|Mizoram
|38
|122
|0
|160
|24
|Nagaland
|291
|168
|0
|459
|25
|Odisha
|1851
|5189
|25
|7065
|26
|Puducherry
|430
|272
|12
|714
|27
|Punjab
|1557
|3867
|144
|5568
|28
|Rajasthan
|3381
|14220
|413
|18014
|29
|Sikkim
|37
|52
|0
|89
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|38892
|50074
|1201
|90167
|31
|Telangana
|8785
|7294
|260
|16339
|32
|Tripura
|301
|1086
|1
|1388
|33
|Uttarakhand
|609
|2231
|41
|2881
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6711
|16084
|697
|23492
|35
|West Bengal
|5761
|12130
|668
|18559
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6915
|6915
|Total#
|220114
|347979
|17400
|585493
PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday asked people to maintain precautionary measures like social distancing, wear masks and be extra careful as India enters unlock 2.0.
