Mumbai, July 1: India reported 507 deaths and 18,653 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 5,85,493 on Wednesday. These numbers also include 2,20,114 active cases and people who have recovered from COVID-19 jumped to 3,47,979. The death toll, on the other hand, due to coronavirus is 17,400, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with the highest number of cases in the country. The state has a total of 174761 coronavirus cases and 7,855 people have so far died in the state. Tamil Nadu is second with a total of 90167 cases and 1,201 deaths. PM Narendra Modi Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana Till November 30, Asks People to be More Careful During Unlock 2.

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 50 0 97 2 Andhra Pradesh 7897 6511 187 14595 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 62 1 191 4 Assam 2568 5647 12 8227 5 Bihar 2289 7687 67 10043 6 Chandigarh 70 364 6 440 7 Chhattisgarh 597 2250 13 2860 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 131 82 0 213 9 Delhi 26270 58348 2742 87360 10 Goa 716 596 3 1315 11 Gujarat 7049 23662 1846 32557 12 Haryana 4340 9972 236 14548 13 Himachal Pradesh 363 580 10 953 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2674 4722 101 7497 15 Jharkhand 591 1884 15 2490 16 Karnataka 7078 7918 246 15242 17 Kerala 2112 2306 24 4442 18 Ladakh 324 648 1 973 19 Madhya Pradesh 2626 10395 572 13593 20 Maharashtra 75995 90911 7855 174761 21 Manipur 681 553 0 1234 22 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 23 Mizoram 38 122 0 160 24 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 25 Odisha 1851 5189 25 7065 26 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 27 Punjab 1557 3867 144 5568 28 Rajasthan 3381 14220 413 18014 29 Sikkim 37 52 0 89 30 Tamil Nadu 38892 50074 1201 90167 31 Telangana 8785 7294 260 16339 32 Tripura 301 1086 1 1388 33 Uttarakhand 609 2231 41 2881 34 Uttar Pradesh 6711 16084 697 23492 35 West Bengal 5761 12130 668 18559 Cases being reassigned to states 6915 6915 Total# 220114 347979 17400 585493

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday asked people to maintain precautionary measures like social distancing, wear masks and be extra careful as India enters unlock 2.0.

