Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condemned the violence during a tractor parade taken out by farmers in Delhi and the way some protesters forced their way into the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag.

He termed the violence as an act of hooliganism and sought strong action in the matter.

Sawant tweeted I condemn the violence against police and rampage into the Red Fort in the name of Farmers Protest! This anti-national hooliganism must be dealt with strongly.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

The tractor parade turned violent with farmers opposing the Centre's new agri laws and police clashing at several areas of the national capital.

