Panaji, July 29 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,489, a Health official said.

With three people, including two men and a woman, succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 39.

Also Read | Assam Forest Officials Seize Illegal Consignment of Exotic Animals in Silchar, Rescue Kangaroo, 6 Macaw Parrots, 3 Tortoises.

A total of 189 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,784 and that of active cases to 1,666, he added.

"A total of 7,568 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which 202 returned positive and 2,185 negative. Result of 5,181 samples is awaited," the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai's Coronavirus Case Tally Rises to 1,11,964: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,489, new cases 202, deaths 39, discharged 3,784, active cases 1,656, samples tested till date 1,28,289.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)