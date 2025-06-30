Panaji (Goa) [India], June 30 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Shreedharan Pillai undertook a visit to several significant religious sites, including the Shree Sateri Shantadurga Temple in Xeldem, Quepem, the Our Lady of Poor Church in Tilamol, and the Shree Damodar Temple in Zambaulim, as part of the "Khushal Kalyan Yatra" initiative on Monday.

On his arrival at Shree Sateri Shantadurga temple, the Governor was welcomed by Nilesh Cabral, MLA and Former Minister. Others present were Kavita Gawas Desai, Sarpanch; Siddharth Gawas Desai, ZP Member; Paresh Gawas Desai, President; and other committee members of Shree Sateri Shantadurga Temple.

Paresh Gawas Desai, President, felicitated the Governor by offering a Shawl, Shriphal and a portrait of the deity.

Later, the Governor visited Our Lady of Poor Church, Tilamol and offered prayers. On his arrival, Fr. Aldrin D'Costa, Parish Priest and Fr. Aiden Fernandes and Fr. Denrich D'Costa welcomed the Governor by presenting bouquets of flowers.

Nilesh Cabral, MLA and Councillors, Sarpanch and Panchayat Members were present.

Fr. Aldrin D'Costa, Parish Priest, briefed the Governor about the functioning of the church and presented a memento.

Upon arrival at the historic Shree Damodar temple in Zambaulim, the Governor was welcomed by Subhash Faldessai, Minister for Social Welfare, and Manjunath Dukle, President of the Devasthan Samiti. Other committee members were also present.

During the Khushal Kalyan Yatra, the Governor offered prayers at all the places of worship he visited, invoking divine blessings for the peace, happiness, and welfare of the people of Goa and the Nation.

The Governor presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 each to all the holy places that he visited today. (ANI)

