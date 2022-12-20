Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) The Drone Policy 2022 launched by the Goa government has suggested that its departments consider the use of the unmanned aerial vehicles for efficient and effective governance.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched the Drone Policy 2022, as per which the government will engage with technical institutes and academia to design drone-related courses for use in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, forestry, healthcare, mining and others.

“The government will help in establishing drone schools that offer various courses in drone operations and pilot certification,” the policy said, adding the government will encourage the setting up of centres of excellence within higher academic institutions to promote research and development.

The policy mentions that "drones offer tremendous benefits to almost every sector of the economy, including but not limited to agriculture, infrastructure, emergency response, transportation, geospatial mapping, media, entertainment, law enforcement and others."

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications has in its policy said the state government shall extend the benefits under the Goa Start-Up Policy 2021 and the Goa IT Policy 2018 to drone as well as drone component manufacturers and service providers.

Further, drones shall be the key focus area for the government for the purpose of any additional incentives which could be accrued thereon, the policy mentions.

Since this technology is in the nascent stage, the government endeavours to create an industry ready workforce, it said.

The IT department will also develop capacity-building programs for government officials, create customised modular training for differentiated needs based on levels and fields of service.

The policy also aims to create a network of certified drone pilots and instructors in the state.

Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday said the drone policy aims to position Goa as a key state in India's drone ecosystem, by harnessing opportunities to promote manufacturing, innovation, generate employment and provide value-added services in the state.

