Shamli, December 20: A 17-year-old girl died due to suffocation in the washroom in Kandla town of the district.

Ishika Goel, a Class 12 student, had gone to take a bath, but when she did not come out of the washroom for long, the family broke open the door and found her lying unconscious. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Ends Life in Pilibhit; Makes Video Saying ‘Was in Love With the Woman’.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. The cause of death is stated to be the release of gas from a geyser and non-ventilation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slaps, Threatens Girl in Lucknow With Dire Consequences for Refusing To Withdraw Case.

The deceased's father Sanjay Goyal, who is a trader, said, "The family members are in shock." Shamli health department medical officer, Dr Anupam Saxena said, "Gas geysers are usually present in homes, but proper arrangements must be made for their ventilation."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).