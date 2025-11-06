Panaji (Goa), India, November 6 (ANI): The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, held a productive meeting with a senior official from the Government of Madhya Pradesh to explore collaborative opportunities in tourism, with a special focus on heritage, wildlife, and cultural experiences, said the release.

During the meeting, both States discussed establishing a synergy to promote two-way tourism, encouraging travellers from Madhya Pradesh to explore Goa's diverse tourism offerings, while also facilitating travel from Goa to Madhya Pradesh to experience its rich heritage and wildlife destinations.

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, along with General Manager (Hotels & Marketing), GTDC, Gavin Dias, and TTAG President, Jack Sukhija, held a meeting with Principal Secretary, Culture, Tourism & Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS.

Speaking about the collaboration, Minister for Tourism, Rohan A. Khaunte, said: "This partnership strengthens our efforts to promote tourism that goes beyond beaches, giving travellers deeper access to heritage and cultural narratives. Madhya Pradesh and Goa share a complementary tourism profile that can benefit both regions through collaborative circuits, knowledge sharing, and enhanced visitor experiences. Together, we aim to support tourism that is meaningful, responsible, and driven by community participation."

Highlighting the outcome of the meeting, Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, stated: "The exchange of ideas with the Government of Madhya Pradesh has opened avenues for joint product development in heritage and cultural tourism. We are keen to build curated experiences that encourage visitors to explore the richness of both States. We appreciate Madhya Pradesh's invitation and look forward to continuing this positive engagement."

Discussions emphasized strengthening cooperation in heritage tourism, cultural tourism, and improving quality of stay for visitors. The Madhya Pradesh Government expressed keen interest in working closely with Goa Tourism. As part of this initiative, Madhya Pradesh has invited the Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with tourism trade stakeholders, to visit Madhya Pradesh in the next quarter for further exchange and planning.

In return, the Government of Goa is working on modalities to invite tourism trade from Madhya Pradesh to Goa, with an aim to boost heritage and cultural tourism across both states. This collaboration is expected to enhance cultural appreciation, expand tourism circuits, and create mutually beneficial tourism growth.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of both States to promote sustainable tourism, celebrate rich cultural roots, and strengthen domestic travel networks for the benefit of local communities and travellers alike. (ANI)

