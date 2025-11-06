New Delhi, November 6: Over 53.77 per cent of eligible electors had cast their votes by 3 p.m. in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday, with Begusarai district leading among 18 districts with 59.82 per cent turnout, according to provisional data on the ECI website. Patna district recorded the most sluggish polling with turnout reaching 48.69 per cent till 3 p.m.

Among the seven Assembly constituencies in Begusarai district, Cherai-Bariarpur (AC 141) recorded the highest turnout of 62.55 per cent by 3 p.m. It was followed by Bachhwara (AC 142) with 60.98 per cent voting percentage till 3 p.m. and Teghra (AC 143) with 60.27 per cent turnout. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 42.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Highest in Gopalganj.

The turnout in Bhojpur district at 3 p.m. was 50.07 per cent, Buxar 51.69 per cent, Darbhanga 51.75 per cent, Gopalganj 58.17 per cent, Khagaria 54.77 per cent, Lakhisarai 57.39 per cent, Madhepura 55.96 per cent, Munger 52.17 per cent, Muzaffarpur 58.40 per cent, Nalanda 52.32 per cent, Patna 48.69 per cent, Saharsa 55.22 per cent, Samastipur 56.35 per cent, Saran 54.60 per cent, Sheikhpur 49.37 per cent, Siwan 50.93 per cent and Vaishali 53.63 per cent.

The average voter turnout by 1 p.m. was 42.31 per cent across 121 Assembly constituencies spread across 18 districts, said the ECI. An average voter turnout of 27.65 per cent was recorded till 11 a.m. on Thursday, across 18 districts, where polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, according to the Chief Electoral Officer. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Polling: Voter Turnout of 27.65% Recorded Till 11 Am; Patna Records Lowest at 23.71%.

While Begusarai (30.37 per cent), Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent), Saharsa (29.68 per cent), and Muzaffarpur (29.66 per cent) witnessed comparatively higher participation, several other districts also reported moderate to encouraging polling figures by mid-morning. Patna district saw the lowest turnout so far, with 23.71 per cent.

In Madhepura, 28.46 per cent of registered voters had cast their votes by 11 a.m., while Darbhanga reported a turnout of 26.07 per cent. In Gopalganj, the figure stood at 30.04 per cent, indicating steady participation since the polling began. Siwan registered 27.09 per cent, and Saran saw 28.52 per cent turnout, while Vaishali recorded 28.67 per cent. Samastipur also witnessed decent participation at 27.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khagaria reported 28.96 per cent polling, Munger 26.68 per cent, and Sheikhpura 26.04 per cent. In Nalanda, the turnout stood at 26.86 per cent, while Bhojpur registered 28.02 per cent and Buxar recorded 26.76 per cent by 11 a.m.

Polling across these regions has so far remained peaceful, with no major incidents reported. A total of 1,314 candidates -- including 1,192 men and 122 women -- are in the fray in this phase. The Election Commission stated that 3.75 crore electors, comprising 1.98 crore men, 1.76 crore women, and 758 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 are in rural and 8,608 in urban areas.

The ECI has designated 320 model booths, 926 women-managed stations, and 107 managed by persons with disabilities. Webcasting facilities have been set up in all polling stations for real-time monitoring. Tight security arrangements are in place to ensure smooth polling.

Over 15 battalions of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the 18 districts, with special attention to sensitive and Naxal-affected areas where voting will conclude an hour earlier, at 5 p.m. Mock polling exercises were conducted early in the morning to verify systems before the start of voting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).