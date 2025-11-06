Did IAF Chief Marshal AP Singh Link ‘Trishul’ Exercise to Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Handles

Mumbai, November 6: Did Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Marshal AP Singh link the Trishul exercises to the Bihar assembly elections 2025? The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically denied these claims, clarifying that IAF chief Marshal AP Singh has made no such statement. PIB stressed that the video is doctored and is part of a misinformation campaign aimed at spreading panic and confusion among the public.

"Did the Indian Air Force Chief really say the Army is being 'saffronized'?Several Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a doctored video falsely showing Air Chief Marshal AP Singh making political remarks about the Indian Army and linking the ‘Trishul’ military exercise to the Bihar elections," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X. Did Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Say Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

AI-Generated Video Falsely Claims IAF Chief AP Singh Said indian Army is Being 'Saffronised'

A doctored video circulating on social media falsely claims that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh made political remarks about the Indian Army and linked the ‘Trishul’ military exercise to the Bihar elections. Several Pakistan-based propaganda handles have shared the manipulated clip, attempting to create distrust and division within India’s defence community. However, fact-checks confirm that the video is AI-generated and that the Air Chief has never made any such statement. Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Political Gimmick To Sway Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

The original, authentic footage is from the IDC 2025 Conference, where Air Chief Marshal AP Singh participated in an interactive session hosted by Strat News Global. In the genuine video, available on YouTube, the discussion focused on India’s evolving air power strategy, regional security, and the future of defence technology, with no political commentary whatsoever.

