Panaji (Goa) [India], March 20 (ANI): Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that he worked for the development of the state in all aspects including infrastructure, economy, and managing the COVID-19 situation in the state during his tenure.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant said, "My three years tenure has come to an end. I have been working for the development of the state including management of COVID-19 situation, flood, cyclone, etc."

He further informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has pitted him as Goa election in charge for 2022 assembly polls.

"I am happy that I was able to get 20 seats for my party. BJP observers are coming tomorrow for the Party Legislature meeting. Everything will be decided in the meeting tomorrow. I'll gladly accept the responsibility given by the party," he added.

BJP observer and co-observer for Goa, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan will reach Goa for the election of the leader of Goa's legislative party, informed Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade while speaking to reporters here today.

The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm at the BJP office in Panaji where the next Chief Minister's name will be announced and the date of the swearing-in ceremony will be finalised, added Tanavade.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

