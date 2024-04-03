Panaji, April 3 (PTI) The Goa Police has filed a chargesheet against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, accused of killing her four-year-old son in an apartment in Candolim.

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 7 night while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

She had left Goa on January 6 night after killing her child.

A senior police official said that Calangute police this week has filed the 642-page chargesheet against Suchana.

The chargesheet mentioned that the child died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia caused by strangulation.

Suchana has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, according to the chargesheet.

The Goa police have named 59 witnesses in the case and have also recorded the statement of the accused's husband, who has said that despite orders from the Bengaluru family court, Suchana did not allow him to meet their son.

The Goa Children's Court will hear the case on June 14, 2024, when the charges would be framed against the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in Goa.

The chargesheet also has attached a scribbled note written on a tissue paper using an eyeliner by the accused.

The police have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified it as the handwriting of Suchana.

