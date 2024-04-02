  • Entertainment
    Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested

    The labourer was arrested by police when the train reached Palakkad and was later handed over to the Railway Police. Vinod, hailing from Kochi, was a diesel mechanic and two years back, had sought a transfer to be a TTE, as per an official.

    News IANS| Apr 02, 2024 11:13 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested
    Representational Image (File Photo)

    Kochi, April 2: A TTE died after a passenger pushed him off a moving train in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday evening, police said. The accused, who was later arrested, was identified as Rajnikanth, a migrant labourer hailing from Odisha. Rajnikanth was engaged in a verbal duel with the TTE K. Vinod and in a fit of rage, pushed him out of the moving train, causing his death. Kerala: TTE Killed After Being Pushed by Passenger on Patna Superfast Train, Probe On.

    The labourer was arrested by police when the train reached Palakkad and was later handed over to the Railway Police. Vinod, hailing from Kochi, was a diesel mechanic and two years back, had sought a transfer to be a TTE, as per an official.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

