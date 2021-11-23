Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) The Congress will start the process of shortlisting candidates from November 26 for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022, state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers 2.46 Lakh to Chit Fund Investors of Rajnandgaon District.

He said party observer Prakash Rathod would be holding meetings with functionaries of all 40 blocks in the Assembly constituencies to shortlist candidates.

Also Read | 'Absconder' Notice Pasted at Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh's Juhu Home.

"The process for south Goa will take place on November 26-27, while the north Goa district will submit names of probable candidates on November 28 and December 1. On November 30, the Pradesh Election Committee will meet to discuss the already shortlisted names, while the Screening Committee will meet on December 3-4," he said.

In the absence of any alliance at the moment, candidates would be shortlisted for all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly, Chodankar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)