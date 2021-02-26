Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 54,871, after 100 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the health department said.

The coastal state also recorded three casualties during the day that took the toll to 794, the official said.

As many as 41 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 53,490 and leaving 587 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,813 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,90,555, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,871, new cases 100, death toll 794, discharged 53,490, active cases 587, samples tested till date 4,90,555.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)