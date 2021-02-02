Panaji, Feb 2 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 53,575 on Tuesday, after 106 persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

As many as 62 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the state has reached 52,039 and the toll stood at 768, he said.

There are currently 768 active cases in the coastal state, he said.

With the addition of 2,317 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,54,356, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,575, new cases 106, death toll 768, discharged 52,039, active cases 768, samples tested till date 4,54,356.

