Panaji, May 26 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,487 to reach 1,50,897 on Wednesday , a health department official said.

With 39 patients succumbing, the death toll due to the viral infection in the state reached 2,499, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,32,607 with 1,363 persons getting discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. There are now 15,791 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.

As many as 4,615 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the tally of tests to 8,01,599.

