Panaji, Apr 7 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus tally crossed the 60,000 mark, after 527 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

While the count of infections in the coastal state reached 60,229, the toll rose to 840, as two patients died during the day, the official said.

At least 138 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of infections to 56,531, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 2,858 active cases.

With the addition of 2,639 swabs tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,60,905, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 60,229, new cases 527, death toll 840, discharged 56,531, active cases 2,858, samples tested till date 5,60,905.

