Hassan (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party's Silver Jubilee celebrations were being held in Hassan, its birthplace, with the aim of strengthening the JDS and countering what he termed attempts by political opponents to destroy the party.

After offering prayers at the family deity in Hassan, Kumaraswamy recalled the origins and journey of the party on Saturday, saying, "Under the leadership of Deve Gowda, JDS started from Congress O and became Janata Dal, Janata Party. Then it was split in 1999 due to disagreements among the leaders. Now JDS has completed 25 years."

He said the Silver Jubilee conference was significant as it was being organised at the party's birthplace. "The Silver Jubilee celebrations are being celebrated in their birthplace. This conference is to strengthen JDS again," he said.

Taking a swipe at political rivals, Kumaraswamy added, "Our arrogant opponents are saying that we have destroyed JDS. This party should be destroyed; it is their attempt. This party was raised by farmers. This party cannot be destroyed."

He further criticised the present dispensation, stating, "This is a barbaric government; there is no humanity. The purpose of this conference is to remove such a corrupt government."

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda also addressed the gathering at Haradanahalli in Hassan district. Referring to the Silver Jubilee event, he said, "For the first time, a 25th year program is being held in Hassan. I, Kumaraswamy, have come to participate in the program. Our district leaders and activists have worked for the success of the program."

Highlighting the party's growth despite challenges, Deve Gowda said, "Congress has made a mark in the district for two and a half years and tried to finish JDS. This party has grown step by step in the state with the support of the people of the district."

Reflecting on his long political journey, he remarked, "I was elected as an ordinary MLA and then gradually went up to the post of Prime Minister. I have experienced pain and suffering in my 65 years of political life."

Emphasising unity among party workers, he added, "In that context, everyone in the district has organised a conference to save the party. Everyone has worked in unity. All the activists have come to ensure that the program is a success."

Speaking about his visit to the temple, Deve Gowda said, "Before going to the meeting, I have come to offer prayers to our clan gods. I will bow down in the assembly after worshipping."

Expressing gratitude to the people of Hassan, he concluded, "I was raised by the people of the district. I am still alive at the age of 93 because of the blessings of the people. I will not forget their support till my last breath." (ANI)

