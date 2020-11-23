Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 75 and reached 46,901 on Monday, while 104 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The death toll from the infection in the state is 677 while 45,083 people have recovered, leaving it with 1,141 active cases, he added.

The official said 1,460 samples were tested for the virus during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,901, new cases 75, death toll 677, discharged 45,083, active cases 1,141, samples tested till date 3,34,198.

