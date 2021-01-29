Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 78 and reached 53,263 on Friday, while the toll increased by one to touch 766, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stood at 51,755, including 103 on Friday, leaving the state with 742 active cases, he added.

With 1,620 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,47,398.

