Panaji, Mar 5 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 79 and reached 55,291 on Friday, while the day also saw one death from the infection and 42 people recovering, an official said.

The state's toll now stands at 799 and the recovery count is 53,817, leaving it with 675 active cases, he added.

With 1,607 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,00,978, he said.

