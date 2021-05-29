Panaji, May 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,54,419 on Saturday after 963 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 27 people succumbing and 1,206 getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,597 and the recovery count is 1,36,766, leaving it with an active caseload of 15,056, he said.

With 4,296 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,16,691, the official said.

