Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yatish Naik on Thursday alleged the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has replaced the banners and flags of TMC with their own flags due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said, "The state BJP government has used its machinery to remove flags and banners of the TMC and replace them with their own flags and banners because Amit Shah is visiting the state."

He further stated that the people of Goa are finding TMC as a credible alternative to the current ruling government.

"BJP government in Goa is jealous about people's love and appreciation for TMC of the state," Naik added.

Shah visited Goa on Thursday and inaugurated various projects including the inauguration of the transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU ) at Curti in Ponda.

He also performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the permanent campus land of 50 acres which is allotted to NFSU by the Government of Goa at Dharbandora in South Goa.

Shah's visit comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. (ANI)

