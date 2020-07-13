Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,583, state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has risen to 17, it said.

Also Read | All Offices at Rail Bhawan to be Shut on July 14 and 15 for Sanitization After Some Officials Test Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Goa's tally of active patients has crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,026.

With 53 people being discharged, the number of the recovered cases in the state has risen to 1,540, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

In view of the rising number of cases, the state government has decided to make it mandatory for private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of the total beds in ICU exclusively for COVID management, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,583, new cases 130, deaths 17, discharged 1,540, active cases 1,026, samples tested till date 93,968. PTI RPS NSK NSK 07132242 NNNNp crowds that gathered on the Pier Head after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations.

Videos that circulated on social media showed a firework hitting the distinctive building, which is partly owned by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Klopp told fans that he “did not love” what occurred at the Pier Head.

A joint statement Saturday on behalf of the club, the Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police said several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head "and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is wholly unacceptable.”

More than 1,500 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the Liverpool region since March.

“We have all done so much to fight COVID-19 and this effort cannot go to waste,” Klopp wrote.

“Please — celebrate — but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community.” Liverpool visits Manchester City on Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)