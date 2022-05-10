Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

The Lt Governor and the GoC discussed about various important issues relating to the security management in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Discussions were also held pertaining to the prevailing scenario in J-K, besides security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, he said.

Sinha emphasised on regular security review of all protected premises and vital installations to meet the challenges, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Army's sustained support to the civil administration and the police and its contribution towards the well-being and security of the people of J-K, he said.

