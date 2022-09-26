New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 138 to Rs 49,786 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,648 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant Draws Criticism for Maratha Quota 'Itch' Statement, Apologises.

Silver also jumped by Rs 224 to Rs 56,514 per kilogram from Rs 56,290 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,639 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 18.67 per ounce.

Also Read | PFI Has Strong Roots in Gulf, Money Was Sent to India via Hawala, Say Sources in NIA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)