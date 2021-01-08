Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 3.72-kilogram gold valued at Rs 1.97 crore on Thursday from different passengers travelling from Dubai and Sharjah.

A woman passenger was arrested for concealing 660 grams gold in a chocolate wrapper while the rest of the 3.18 kilogram of gold recovered from the rectums of 15 passengers.

"Chennai Air Customs: 3.72 kg gold valued @Rs.1.97 Cr. seized under Custom Act from Dubai/Sharjah flts: 1)660 gm gold paste pkt concealed in chocolate wrapper by a lady pax. She was arrested. 2) 3.18 kg gold from 15 pax concealed in rectum recovered," Chennai Customs tweeted.

Earlier this week in a separate incident, gold valued more than Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Customs Authority at Chennai Airport. (ANI)

