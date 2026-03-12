New Delhi, March 12: Gold prices in Dubai recorded a marginal rise on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as global bullion markets remained firm amid geopolitical uncertainty and fluctuations in the US dollar. The precious metal continued to attract safe haven demand as investors closely tracked developments related to tensions in West Asia, movements in crude oil prices and global economic signals. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 12, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained moderate as elevated price levels kept some buyers cautious. Meanwhile, traders continued to monitor volatility in international bullion markets, which directly influence gold rates in Dubai’s retail jewellery market. Gold Rate Today, March 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market participants are also watching macroeconomic indicators including inflation data, interest rate expectations and currency movements that could impact short term bullion price trends. Buyers in Dubai are advised to track daily price movements before making large purchases, as international gold markets remain sensitive to global developments. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 11.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 12, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 633.50 172.50 16,030 24K 10 Grams 6,335.00 1,725.00 1,60,300 24K 1 Tola 7,404.00 2,015.00 1,87,100 22K 1 Gram 587.10 159.90 14,870 22K 10 Grams 5,871.00 1,599.00 1,48,700 22K 1 Tola 6,878.00 1,874.00 1,74,500 21K 1 Gram 563.20 153.50 14,270 21K 10 Grams 5,632.00 1,535.00 1,42,700 21K 1 Tola 6,604.00 1,800.00 1,67,800 18K 1 Gram 482.70 131.50 12,240 18K 10 Grams 4,827.00 1,315.00 1,22,400 18K 1 Tola 5,675.00 1,545.00 1,43,900

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly depending on jewellers and market demand.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, currency fluctuations and macroeconomic indicators, Dubai gold prices may remain volatile in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live market updates and compare retailer rates before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

