Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence here has seized smuggled gold of foreign-origin worth over Rs 1 crore from an employee of an airplane catering service, the agency said on Monday. DRI Hyderabad Zonal unit officers intercepted one person carrying smuggled foreign origin gold on November 27 and recovered from him two gold bars weighing 1 kg each and two thin gold sheets weighing 100 gm each-- totally valued at Rs 1.09 crore, the DRI said in a release.

The accused is an employee of an airplane catering service and had been involved in smuggling and retrieval of such foreign origin gold concealed in flights originating from the Middle East, it said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Landlord Attempts Rape on Tenant's 3-Year-Old Daughter, Accused Held.

At the time of unloading or loading food trays from the aircraft, the accused would retrieve the concealed gold and carry it out with him, the DRI said.

The employee has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress, the release added.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Kerala Orders 7 Days Quarantine for Arrivals From High Risk Countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)