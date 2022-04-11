Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and severely beaten up by a youth, died in a Gorakhpur hospital on Monday, police said.

Police were informed on Monday that the woman was founds seriously injured in front of her house and her family members admitted her to a hospital from where she was referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, SP Dr Kaustubh said.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be New Pakistan PM; Know About the Man Who Will Take Charge of Pak.

She was undergoing treatment in the Gorakhpur hospital where she died on Monday, the SP said.

The victim had in a recorded video before the death stated that Pramod Chaudhary raped her on April 9 and severely beat her, the SP said.

Also Read | 40 Electric-Scooters of Jitendra EV Catch Fire in Nashik, Company Launches Probe.

Pramod Chaudhary was arrested by police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)