Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Members of Gorkha community celebrated Diwali with fervour in Jammu on Saturday along with members of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Festivities started with Lakshmi poojan followed by lighting diyas and exchanging sweets.

Taruna Chhetri, President of All Jammu and Kashmir Gorkha Samaj, said they were celebrating Diwali with a lot of excitement this year.

"This is our first Diwali after receiving domicile certificates and access to citizenship rights. This will create Job opportunities for us," Chhetri said.

Arun Prabhat Singh, a senior office-bearer of J-K Bharatiya Janata Yuva morcha, said they thank Prime Minister Narendra for everything he has done for the state.

"Justice has been served and the years-long oppression has ended with the scrapping of article 370 and 35A. Now we all are equals and have access to everything we were denied before," he said. (ANI)

