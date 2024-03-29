Varanasi (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Alka Rai, the wife of slain BJP leader Krishnanand Rai who was killed at the behest of Ansari, on Friday told reporters outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple here that she got justice because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I had full faith in Baba Vishwanath, and we got justice because of Yogi ji and Modi ji," she said. When asked about Mukhtar Ansari's death being termed as a "conspiracy" by the opposition, she said it is wrong.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc's Rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 Gets Nod From Election Commission and Delhi Police.

Alka Rai also said that a number of families had lost their children due to Ansari.

Alka's son Piyush Rai said that the opposition is saying this because it needs an issue to express itself.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Anger Against DMK in Tamil Nadu Will Be Vented Out by Public in Upcoming Poll, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"It is a matter of happiness that due to his own misdeeds, the criminal is no more. Is dhartee se bojh khatam hua hai (The burden of the earth has ended). I regularly come to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek justice, and tell him that Baba I can get justice only at your place," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)