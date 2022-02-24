New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Thursday, said that the industry has responded well to the multiple interventions by the Government to enhance Local Value Addition which has benefitted not only the large industries but also the MSMEs.

Chairing a review meeting of the Steering Committee on Advancing Local value-add and Exports (SCALE) here today, he emphasised that these efforts are leading to greater employment generation in the country.

During the meeting, Goyal highlighted the need for exploring innovative ways to increase Local Value Add in critical sectors of Manufacturing amidst existing disruptions in the worldwide value chain. This will enhance the presence of India in emerging global value chains, he added.

Industry and exports representatives from various sectors including Auto Components, White Goods (ACs, Electronics & TV), Semiconductor Manufacturing, Plastics, Furniture, Bicycles & e-cycles, Batteries, Leather & Footwear and Fisheries participated in the deliberations.

MoS (Commerce & Industry) Som Parkash, Secretary, DPIIT, Anurag Jain and Rajiv Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, DPIIT participated in the meeting. (ANI)

