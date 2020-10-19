Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state was successful in containing the deaths due to COVID-19 because of the adoption of a scientific approach by the government.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that the mortality rate in that state has reduced from 0.77 per cent in May to 0.28 per cent till date.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, "The COVID-19 related death rate in Kerala was low as the government had a scientific approach to reducing mortality among COVID patients. From a 0.77 per centre mortality rate in May, the decline was gradual (June 0.45 per cent, August 0.4 per cent and September 0.38 per cent) as it came down to 0.28 per cent in October (till date)."

Vijayan said that he is proud of the government for bringing down the mortality rate.

"It is a proud achievement that we were able to bring down the mortality rate even at this stage when the numbers of new cases are high. This is the reason why our health sector has got several accolades at an international level," he said.

He further stated that Kerala was the first state to develop a COVID-19 protocol.

"Social distancing and public awareness were started here before anyone else. Kerala was the first to implement a state-wide lockdown in the country," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control during and after the Onam festive season as strict vigil was enforced during that time. (ANI)

