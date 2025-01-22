Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Jalgaon General Hospital and nearby private hospitals are being kept ready for treating passengers injured in the train tragedy.

"The tragic loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district (which) is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them," Fadnavis, who is in Davos, posted on X.

He said state minister Girish Mahajan and the superintendent of police have reached the spot and the district collector will reach there shortly.

The Jalgaon district administration is working in coordination with the railways, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured, he said.

Fadnavis said eight ambulances have been dispatched to the spot. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured, he added.

"Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration," Fadnavis noted.

At least 10 train passengers were killed when they stepped down on tracks from Pushpak Express due to a fire rumour and run over by another train in Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

